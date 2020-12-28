14 passengers stuck on highway in E Kazakhstan rescued

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Last night rescuers of the East Kazakhstan emergency situations department helped passengers stuck on the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway as their vehicle has broken, its press service reports.

14 passengers called the rescue service at once as their minivan has broken. All of them were taken to the local sports school in Aygoz. The minivan was hauled off by the meeting traffic to Ayagoz.