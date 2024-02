14 road sections are closed down in 7 regions of Kazakhstan due to snow, snowstorms, low visibility and ice-slick, Kazinform News Agency cites KazAvtoZhol.

Roads are shut down in Abai, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and Ulytau regions.

As of now, 524 plow trucks and 860 people are deployed to clear snow and ice from the roads.