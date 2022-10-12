14 states elected into UN Human Rights Council
Through secret ballot, Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan (for Africa); Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Vietnam (for the Asia-Pacific); Georgia, Romania (for Eastern Europe); Chile, Costa Rica (for Latin America and the Caribbean); Belgium, Germany (for Western Europe and other states), were elected for a three-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Xinhua reports.
Of the 14 states, Susan and Germany were elected for a consecutive second term.
The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body responsible for promoting and protecting human rights around the world.
It has 47 members, about a third of which are replaced every year so that the council members serve staggered three-year terms for the sake of continuity.
The members of the council are not eligible for immediate re-election after two consecutive terms.
Seats of the UN Human Rights Council are allocated on a regional group basis: 13 each for Africa and the Asia-Pacific; 8 for Latin America and the Caribbean; 7 for Western Europe and other states; 6 for Eastern Europe.
Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying