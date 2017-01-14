14-storey Abu Dhabi Plaza hotel complex to be unveiled ahead of EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev inspected the progress of construction works at the Abu Dhabi Plaza complex in Astana.

According to the website of Astana city, builders reported on the progress of construction works during Mamin and Issekeshev's visit. Deadlines for completion of several facilities were discussed.



It was mentioned that a 14-storey hotel complex and a shopping center will be commissioned prior to the start of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017. Three more buildings will be put into service by yearend.



Recall that the Abu Dhabi Plaza complex in Astana will have a hotel, a business center and an apartment complex. Its total area is 500,000 sq.m. Over 5,000 people, including 3,347 local specialists, work at the construction site.