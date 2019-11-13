14-year-old boy admits to slashing schoolgirl in Japan

AOMORI. KAZINFORM - A 14-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly slashing an elementary schoolgirl in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has admitted to attacking the girl with intent to kill her, police said Wednesday.

According to Keyodo News, the suspect told the police that he «intended to kill» the sixth-grader in the city of Hachinohe. «It didn't matter who it was,» the boy was quoted as saying by an investigative source.

The police said they have seized several knives including one believed to have been used in the attack from his home and other locations.

The girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital after the Tuesday incident, is conscious and able to speak, according to the police.

The police believe the incident was a random attack because the junior high school boy and the elementary school girl do not appear to know each other.

Japanese police do not release the names of minors under arrest.

According to the police, the boy is suspected of attempting to kill the girl on a Hachinohe street by approaching her from behind and slashing her in the throat with a knife when she was walking home alone from school around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The assault left her with a gash about 10 centimeters long and 1 cm deep, which will require three weeks to heal.

The girl told her family of the incident after returning home by herself. Wearing a white jacket and black pants, the suspect walked close to the girl and fled on foot after attacking her, the police said.

Police arrested the boy after questioning him. He was found in the city in different clothes to those he wore at the time of the attack.

An official at Hachinohe's board of education said the suspect caused no trouble at his school, and that he had shown no signs of carrying out an attack.