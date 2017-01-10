EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:26, 10 January 2017 | GMT +6

    140,000 people legalize hidden property in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As much as 140,000 people legalized their property within the national legalization program in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Finance Ministry said Jan. 10.

    The legalization program was held in Kazakhstan from Sept. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016.

    Within the legalization program the state recognizes the right of people for property or/and funds that have been hidden earlier, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az .

    Legalization worth 5.7 trillion tenges (330.54 tenges = $1) was conducted in Kazakhstan in the period of this program, including 4.1 trillion tenges in cash and 1.6 trillion tenges in assets.

    Applicants legalized about 151,000 real estate objects and 213 shares in legal entities in this period. Moreover, 11,821 bank accounts were opened for money legalization.

    Assets worth 5 trillion tenges were legalized in the country. Moreover assets worth 700 billion tenges were legalized abroad, including 614 billion tenges in cash and 70 billion tenges in property.

    The Finance Ministry expects that property legalization will help to get rid of shadow economy and have positive effects on Kazakhstan's economy.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!