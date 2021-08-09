140 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 140 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection in one day.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths – 25 was registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Ranked second is Almaty city with 20 COVID-19 deaths. 15 people died of COVID-19 in Shymkent city.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 7,671 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 641,885 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 525,627 people recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.