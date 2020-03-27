EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:30, 27 March 2020 | GMT +6

    140 on home quarantine in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Two provisional centers with the total capacity of 200 beds are operating in Atyrau region today, one in Atyrau city and one in Makhambet town. 140 people are on home quarantine now, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional health department, the goal of the provisional center is to diagnose the coronavirus infection and treat the patients who test positive.

    The three patients with COVID-19 were placed into the regional infectious diseases hospital. «In whole, there are seven quarantine centers in Atyrau for 1,910 people. 140 people are on home quarantine now,» the health officials said.



    Tags:
    Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!