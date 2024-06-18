1,400 villages in Kazakhstan have no access to mobile Internet

There are 6,290 villages in Kazakhstan. Of which 2,606 are provided with access to wireline services and 4,866 have access to mobile Internet. 1,161 villages were connected to 4G technology in 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports.

1,424 villages lack access to mobile Internet, Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said.

He said the ministry proposed prolonging tax concessions on radio-frequency spectrum and shifting payment rates to the new Tax Code to encourage mobile network carriers to provide 1,076 villages with internet access.

The minister stressed that KCell and Tele2 network carriers are set to further expand deploying 5G technology in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and regional centers. 1,144 base stations have been erected in 20 cities so far. 5G adoption will be completed by 2025. Mobile network operators will invest over 450 billion tenge into the telecommunication sector by 2027.