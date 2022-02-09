141 COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has logged 141 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 126 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

101 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has recorded 87,212 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,699 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,296 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,279,842 since March 2020. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,188,471 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.