143 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 68.803, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 12,381 are treated as in-patients and 56,442 as out-patients.

Nationwide, 987 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 261 in critical condition, and 143 on life support.

Notably, the country has logged 2,093 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,509 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.