    10:32, 27 August 2021 | GMT +6

    143 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in one day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has logged 143 fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection and COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities has been reported in Almaty city – 33. Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities are second and third with 19 and 12 daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths, respectively.

    Karaganda region has posted 11 daily COVID-19 and COVID-19 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities, and Mangistau region – nine.

    Notably, the country has reported 6,452 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 8,285 more people have beaten the virus in the country.


