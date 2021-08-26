144 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 377 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 26 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 144 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 68,675 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 4,315. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 58,036 in the country.

The country remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, the country has recorded 6,358 fresh daily COVID-19 cases and 9,748 recoveries in the past 24 hours.