145,000 teens get Pfizer 1st jab

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of December 11, some 181,037 people in Kazakhstan received the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, while 14,580 fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

141,613 teens, 10,645 expectant and 25,779 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot, while 10,960 teens, 1,141 pregnant women and 2,749 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.