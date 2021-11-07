145 new COVID-like pneumonia cases added in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 145 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

205 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 80,329 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 69,897 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 5,068 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 1,349 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 948,599since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 900,763 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.