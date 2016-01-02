145 people evacuated from snow-hit cars across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the first day of the new year 2016 Emergency Committee has rescued 145 people and 14 units of equipment from snow drifts across Kazakhstan.

Thus, according to the press service of the Committee, in Karaganda region 3 people were evacuated on January 1 on 67 km of the road "Karsakpai-Baikonur".

The same day, 33 people including 4 children were evacuated from snow captivity on 122 km of "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" highway.

4 people, 2 vehicles evacuated from snow drifts in Osakarovka district and bypass road of Aktobe city.

A bus with 33 passengers was towed to Aktobe. 37 people including 3 children, and 6 vehicles were evacuated from snowdrifts on "Samara-Shymkent" road in Alginsky area.

1 man and 1 vehicle rescued from snow in Khromtau district.

As a result of rescue operations carried out on the highway "Orenburg-Aktobe" 19 people were evacuated including 3 children.

In addition, 6 persons and 2 motor cars were rescued from snow captivity in Aitekebi district of Aktobe region.