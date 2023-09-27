EN
    11:55, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6

    14,571 foreigners work in Kazakhstan

    Photo: gov.kz

    14,571 foreigners are working in Kazakhstan to date, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

    Most of them work are employed in construction sector – 4,986. 1,867 or 34% work in rural, forestry and fishery sectors. 1,359 (9.3%) are invovled in quarry development, and 1,219 (8.3%) work in processing industry. 901 foreigners or 6% work in science and technologies.

    3,771 (26.2%) workers came from China, 2,002 (13.3%) are from Uzbekistan, 1,370 or 9.2% - from Türkiye, and 1,363 or 9.4% are from India.

