11:55, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6
14,571 foreigners work in Kazakhstan
14,571 foreigners are working in Kazakhstan to date, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.
Most of them work are employed in construction sector – 4,986. 1,867 or 34% work in rural, forestry and fishery sectors. 1,359 (9.3%) are invovled in quarry development, and 1,219 (8.3%) work in processing industry. 901 foreigners or 6% work in science and technologies.
3,771 (26.2%) workers came from China, 2,002 (13.3%) are from Uzbekistan, 1,370 or 9.2% - from Türkiye, and 1,363 or 9.4% are from India.