148,843 Kazakhstanis administered 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 148,843 people have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

148,843 people, including 119,258 teenagers, 8,706 pregnant women and 20,879 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

Both shots of Pfizer vaccine have so far been administered to a total of 2,787 Kazakhstanis. Of these, 1,910 are teens, 245 are pregnant women, and 632 are nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

As of today, over 8.8 million Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.