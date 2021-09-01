149 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 149 people have contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 149, Atyrau city has reported 89 cases of COVID-19. 30 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, Zhylynoisk district have detected 16, Inderisk district - six, Kurmangazinsk district - five, while Makatsk, Isatay, and Makhambet districts each has reported one case.

109 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 40 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 166 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 7,694 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 167 at the modular hospital, 146 at the second regional hospital, 53 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 73 at the cardiology center, 86 at the railway hospital, 43 at the regional hospital, 73 at the dormitories, 274 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 414 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.