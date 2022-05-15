EN
    149 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, Kazakhstan has added 149 recovered COVID-19 cases, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    91 people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Almaty city in the past 24 hours. Over the past day, Mangistau region has logged 50 fresh COVID-19 recovered cases. Six more people have beaten the virus in Shymkent city, and two in North Kazakhstan region.

    Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 1,291,897 recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

    Earlier it was reported that eight cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.



