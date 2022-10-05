14th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-jitsu Championship to be held on 11-19 November

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) will be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from 11th-19th November, at Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, WAM reports.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s unlimited support of the jiu-jitsu sport has further solidified UAE’s standing as the global home of jiu-jitsu by designating it as the country’s national sport. The UAE has made great strides in the jiu-jitsu sector, from developing talent to organising prestigious international competitions.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the UAEJJF, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, «With His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's support, jiu-jitsu has seen unprecedented growth in the UAE. On the global level, Abu Dhabi, which hosts the biggest international jiu-jitsu championships, has transformed into a destination for champions, and a dream for every athlete.

«Abu Dhabi has established itself as the ‘Jiu-Jitsu Capital’ of the world and has produced a number of champions who have been winning medals at international competitions, as seen by the UAE national team's historic medal haul at the recent Asian Championship in Bahrain and World Games in the US.»

The ADWPJJC is the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar. It will welcome more than 6,000 male and female players from across the world to compete in a range of divisions.

























Photo:wam.ae