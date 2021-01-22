14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus viewers

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 14th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) concluded yesterday.

Running on the theme «Reshaping the World Economic Landscape», the two-day virtual event also featured an online poll to gauge participants’ views on the global economy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sectors. This year’s AFF attracted more than 63,000 viewers from more than 70 nations and regions, WAM reports.

To help facilitate more concrete collaboration between global investors, project owners and start-ups, the online forum included the AFF Deal Flow Matchmaking Session, with more than 700 one-on-one matchmaking meetings arranged, according to a press statement by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in Dubai.

Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, expressed his views on the outlook for Hong Kong on the second morning of the forum. «My optimism for Hong Kong is clear and compelling. It's built on our distinctive advantages under the ‘one country, two systems’ arrangement. I'm talking about Hong Kong's world-class financial system and the professional services prowess that supports it. To that, add the free flow of information, talent, capital and goods, in and out of Hong Kong. No less vital is our long-standing rule of law and level playing field tied to our transparent and internationally aligned regulatory system, low and simple tax regime and deep market liquidity. Put it all together, and you know why Hong Kong means business. Whatever business you're in, whatever investment interests you may have.»

Real-time polling conducted at various sessions during the AFF enhanced interactivity between speakers and participants and gauged their views on subjects such as global economic prospects, the region that offers the best investment return, and the challenges of sustainable development. When asked about the outlook for the global economy in 2021, 32% of respondents were optimistic, 47% were neutral, while 21% of respondents expressed pessimism, reflecting a generally not-so-pessimistic view on the overall economic outlook.





