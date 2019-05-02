15,000 disputes settled -Abayev on Kazakhstan People's Assembly's work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev told about a joint work of the Ministry and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister noted that the Assembly had been a full-fledged and powerful member of the country's political system today.



According to him, the Ministry together with the Assembly are working on regulation of the country's charity sector. Thus, in 2018, the Assembly organized more than 10,000 charity events which covered almost half a million people.



"We are working on development of the Assembly's potential in mediation sector. Special mediation centres and offices are functioning in the regions which have provided up to 15,000 consultations for now. It means that almost 15,000 disputes were settled," said Dauren Abayev during The Open Dialogue Programme on Khabar TV Channel.



Recall that on April 29, the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the 27th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.