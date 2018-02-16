15,000 participate in 'Walk for Education' in UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 15,000 members of the UAE community participated on Friday in the 9th edition of the annual Walk for Education 2018 organized by Dubai Cares, part of the Mohamed bin Rashed Al Maktoum Global Initiative, WAM reports.

The community engagement initiative, which is in line with the Year of Zayed 2018, was held in solidarity of millions of children and young people in developing countries who walk an average distance of 3km every day to get to school. Compared to previous years, this year's Walk saw an increase in participation among corporations and educational institutions in the UAE.

Commenting on this year's turnout for the Dubai Cares Walk for Education, Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said, "We are extremely impressed with the exceptional support that members of the UAE community continue to demonstrate towards the noble cause we support. We extend our sincere thanks to our partners, sponsors, volunteers, supporters and the local authorities who have been continuously supporting Dubai Cares' annual walk. The generous support we receive from all corners of the UAE will certainly help us extend the scope of our efforts to reach as many children and young people as possible in developing countries."

Ninoscha Mendoza who participated in this year's walk, said, "It's been great to see so many families and friends come together to support an important cause today. There's a strong sense of community that bonds the people of Dubai and the UAE, which Dubai Cares has successfully tapped into to engage us all in making a difference in this world."