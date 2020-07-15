EN
    15 arrested for illegally selling antiviral medicines in Akmola rgn

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - 15 people were detained by police in Akmola region for illicit drug trade, Kazinform reported with the reference to Khabar 24.

    Illegal selling of medicines was revealed in the city of Kokshetau. Two residents of the city aged 18 and 27 were detained by the police for allegedly illegally selling medicines. In total, more than fifty packages of various medicines were seized.

    It is worth noting that within 10 days more than four thousand medicines were seized from illicit trafficking.


