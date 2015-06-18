EN
    16:17, 18 June 2015 | GMT +6

    15 bills to be adopted for expansion of public control in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 15 bills to be adopted for increasing the public control in Kazakhstan, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek informed.

    "The faction of the Nur Otan Party plans to adopt 15 bills for increasing the public control. They will be on public control, access to information, countering corruption and others," B. Baibek told during the sitting of the nationwide coalition of the democratic forces "Kazakhstan-2050".

    Thus, he added that "Nur Otan" Party was fully involved in the work on implementation of five reforms initiated by the President.

