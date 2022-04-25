EN
    16:32, 25 April 2022

    15 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Mongolia

    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health reported today that 15 СOVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours nationwide. In detail, 10 cases were reported in Ulaanbaatar city, with 5 cases in rural aimags, MONTSAME reports.

    It was reported that no COVID-19 related death has been reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 212 people are receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 whilst 458 people with mild symptoms are being treated at home.

    As of today, the coverage of 1st dose has reached 69.9 percent (2,272,842), 2nd dose – 66.9 percent (2,175,357), and 3rd dose or a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines – 31.9 percent (1,037,670) of the total population. In addition, 121,581 people (3.7 percent) have received the 4th vaccine dose.


