    11:57, 28 April 2017 | GMT +6

    15 countries’ delegations laid flowers at Eternal Flame in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delegations of 15 countries came to Astana to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame on Fatherland Defenders Square in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    The ceremony took place as part of the “Great Victory Gained by Unity: the Courage of Front  – the Resilience of Rear Areas” forum held for the first time in Astana.
    Earlier, this forum was hosted by Kursk, Volgograd, Tuapse, Vladikavkaz. The jubilee forum dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Great Victory was held in Moscow. Last year, the forum was organized in Minsk, in memory of the Brest Fortress defense.

    “This year, we decided to host the forum in Astana since the contribution of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Great Victory is invaluable. Soldiers from Kazakhstan fought on the front. The country accepted hundreds of thousands of evacuated people and enterprises to ensure defense of the common fatherland (…) We need to preserve and hand over this greatest deed from generation to generation,” Editor of the Kazakh-Russian IQ expert club Olga Kazantseva says.
    In whole, the forum brought together around 250 participants from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia and Kazakhstan.

