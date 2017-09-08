15 countries to partake in Astana Marathon 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Runners from 15 countries have already applied for the participation in the competitions, the media center of the Astana City Administration says.

Athletes from UK, USA, Ukraine, Spain, Russia, Poland, Netherlands, Malaysia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kenya, Italy, India, Germany, and Austria will take part in the race.

This year, the marathon will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on September 17. The athletes will compete in three races: 42.2 km, 21.1 km, and 10 km. In addition, the marathon competitions will include Nordic walking.

It is expected that the world-famous runners from Kenya, such as Simon Kiprugut, Henry Kipsang, and Cheboy Hilda Gepkogey, will participate in the event.

The marathoners will start running from P4 parking zone in front of the Astana Expo International Specialized Exhibition complex on September 17.