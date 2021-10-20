15 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 15 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition at infectious facilities in Atyrau region. Three people are in intensive care units on life support, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, presently 212 are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy at infectious facilities stands at 9%. 15 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, three of which are on life support. Bed occupancy at the intensive care units stands at 16.7%.

The region has moved from ‘green’ zone to the ‘yellow’ one in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that the number of those getting anti-COVID vaccines has been decreasing in the region recently.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 2, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get anti-COVID shots. Mass vaccination of eligible population kicked off on February 2, 2021.