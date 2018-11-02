15 documents inked by CIS Heads of Government in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The session of the Council of the CIS Heads of Government in Astana resulted in the signing of 15 documents, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev revealed, Kazinform reports.

"Today's agenda focused on the topical issues, economic cooperation in the first place. Those issues included ensuring security of nuclear facilities, joint peaceful use of outer space, etc. The participants signed the documents regulating a range of financial issues of the CIS activity and in humanitarian sphere. All of these documents are of paramount importance," Lebedev stressed summing up results of the session.







He continued by praising Tajikistan for successful chairmanship of the Commonwealth.