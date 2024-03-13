EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:42, 13 March 2024 | GMT +6

    15 dolphins stranded on Myanmar's southwestern island rescued

    15 dolphins stranded on Myanmar's southwestern island rescued
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Locals have rescued 15 dolphins stranded on the beach of Haigyi Island in Myanmar's southwestern Ayeyarwady region, local official U Than Tun Aung said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    "The dolphins were entangled with fishing nets and stranded on the island on Tuesday ... It is the first time that such a large group of dolphins has become stranded on the island," he told Xinhua.

    No dolphins have died from the difficult situation, but they were all rescued by the local residents and returned to the sea alive, the official said

    Tags:
    Environment World News
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!