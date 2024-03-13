15 dolphins stranded on Myanmar's southwestern island rescued

Locals have rescued 15 dolphins stranded on the beach of Haigyi Island in Myanmar's southwestern Ayeyarwady region, local official U Than Tun Aung said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

"The dolphins were entangled with fishing nets and stranded on the island on Tuesday ... It is the first time that such a large group of dolphins has become stranded on the island," he told Xinhua.

No dolphins have died from the difficult situation, but they were all rescued by the local residents and returned to the sea alive, the official said