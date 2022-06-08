15 in 100 employed people in S. Korea changed jobs in 2020: data

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Nearly 15 out of 100 employed people in South Korea changed jobs in 2020 amid the sluggish job market hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

The number of registered employees in South Korea, who are eligible for state insurance programs, came to 24.83 million in 2020, up 1.9 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Of them, some 3.67 million people changed jobs in 2020, accounting for 14.8 percent of the total.

The 2020 rate marked a fall from the 15.9 percent recorded for 2019, the data showed.

Of the people who changed jobs, people aged between 15 and 29 accounted for 20.5 percent, while those in their 40s took up 13 percent.

Of the total registered employees, 17.2 million people engaged in the same job in 2020, compared with the previous year.

The data showed 59.2 percent of the people who changed jobs saw their wages rise in 2020.

South Korea shed the largest number of jobs in 22 years in 2020 due to the fallout of the pandemic.

The number of employed people came to 26.9 million in 2020, down 218,000 from the previous year. The jobless rate reached 4 percent in 2020, up from 3.8 percent in 2019.