15 Kazakhstanis return home without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 15 nationals of Kazakhstan return home without PCR test certificates, Kazinform reports.

28 international flights from Germany, China, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 8.

Of 4,409 passengers onboard of those flights, only 15 had no PCR test certificates.

14 flights carrying 2,429 passengers (2,423 with PCR tests, 6 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

7 flights with 1,230 passengers onboard (1,221 with PCR tests, 9 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

4 flights with 487 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

1 flight with 142 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight carrying 117 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city.

1 flight with 4 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Kostanay city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

Of 21 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on April 7 without PCR tests, none tested positive for COVID-19.