15 more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 15 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, including 3 in Kazakh capital, 8 in Almaty, 3 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

As of now Kazakhstan confirms 1,279 recoveries. 323 of them were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 218 in Almaty, 61 in Shymkent, 89 in Akmola region, 33 in Aktobe region, 39 in Almaty region, 78 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 54 in Zhambyl region, 41 in West Kazakhstan, 79 in Karaganda region, 15 in Kostanay region, 140 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan, 52 in Turkestan region.