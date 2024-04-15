EN
    21:14, 15 April 2024 | GMT +6

    15 more settlements at risk of flooding in N Kazakhstan

    Floods in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Olesya Zhukoven/ Kazinform

    2,123 homes remain flooded in North Kazakhstan region. Over 10,000 people and 4,000 farm animals were evacuated to safer places since the floods outbreak, Kazinform News Agency cites the region’s flood control headquarters.

    15 more downstream settlements are at risk of flooding throughout the region.

    The most critical situation remains in Kyzylzhar district and the city of Petropavlovsk. The road from Mamlyutka and Beskol villages to Petropavlovsk is temporarily closed down due to water flows. The locals get across by special transport.

    Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Society Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
