15 new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 15 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

60 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia was recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 56,940 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,203 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 984 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,686 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 419,800 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 392,777 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.