    15:00, 11 February 2017 | GMT +6

    15 people arrested in a series of special operations in Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 15 people were arrested by the National Security Committee jointly with law-enforcement agencies in a series of special operations in Almaty city and Almaty region from January 13 till 24, 2017, Kazinform has learnt from the committee's press service.

    Members of two radical groups and people suspected of terrorism and radicalism-related activities were arrested.

    Investigations are underway.

    Security at the 28th Winter University 2017 was not breached due to well-coordinated actions of the committee and law enforcement agencies.

    Almaty Terrorism
