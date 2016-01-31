EN
    16:14, 31 January 2016 | GMT +6

    15 people evacuated from Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 15 passengers of a bus were evacuated from Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway, in the territory of Aksu district, on January 31. The bus was moving from Ust-Kamenogorsk to Stepnogorsk.

    The passengers were brought to a school of Kalkaman village. They were provided with hot tea and examined by doctors. No victims or injuries were reported.

    The bus stopped on the road for a breakdown. After the repair, the passengers continued their trip.

