EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:58, 14 January 2020 | GMT +6

    15 regions observed industrial output growth in 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Crude oil production increased in Kazakhstan in 2019, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

    In January-December 2019, the extraction of crude oil, natural gas and metal ores increased compared to 2018, the Committee informs.

    Besides, growth was observed in production of beverages, petroleum processing, pharmaceutical and engineering products. At the same time, the production of food stuffs and tobacco products decreased.

    According to the information provided, 15 regions observed industrial output growth in the reporting period.

    In whole, industrial production index made 103.8%.



    Tags:
    Industry
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!