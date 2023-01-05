15 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put 15 regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Abai region is to brace for precipitation predicted to be heavy in the north and center. Blizzard and ice-slick are expected. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

Ice-slick, fog, and ground blizzard are in store for the greater part of Akmola region.

Fog is to coat the south and east of Aktobe region. Ground blizzard and ice-slick are expected in the west and north of the region. 15-20mps westerly, southwesterly wind is predicted in the west and north at daytime.

Astana city is to brace for fog and ice-slick.

Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is to batter the northwest and north of Atyrau region.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect heavy precipitation in the north and east. The region is to expect blizzard and ice-slick. 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind is predicted.

Zhambyl region is to expect ice-slick in the north, south, and mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon. Fog is to coat the region’s north, south, and mountainous areas. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is to gust up to 23-28mps in the southwest and northeast of the region.

The north, center, and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to brace for ice-slick during the day. Southwesterly wind is to reach 17-22mps in the northeast of the region.

The north and east of West Kazakhstan region are to expect ice-slick. Fog is to coat the north and west of the region. 15-20mps southwesterly, southerly wind is to blow in the southern and eastern parts of the region during the day.

Karaganda region is to expect ground blizzard and ice-slick in the north and east. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north and east of the region.

Fog and ice-slick are in store for the north of Kyzylorda region at night.

Mangistau region is to expect fog in the east at night. 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning southeastward is predicted in the west and south at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to see blizzard. Ice-slick is predicted in the south, and fog in the north. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is to gust up to 23mps in the south of the region.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for snow in most parts at night. Ground blizzard is to hit the region’s southwest. Fog is to coat the region’s eastern part.

Turkestan region is to expect heavy precipitation in the mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon. Fog is to blanket the region’s west, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas.