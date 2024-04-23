15 reservoirs are over 90% full in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh water resources and irrigation ministry has released the latest data on the situation in the reservoirs in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the ministry, filling of four reservoirs of the Ural-Kushum irrigation and watering system is underway in West Kazakhstan region. The reservoirs currently hold 221 million cubic meters of water, which is 85% of their total capacity.

Four reservoirs down the Malyi Uzen River are 91% full with 101 million cubic meters of water and three reservoirs along the Bolshoi Uzen River hold 69 million cubic meters of water, that is 66% of their total capacity. The two rivers received a total of 428 million cubic meters of flood water.

The level of water in the Zhaiyk River in Uralsk has risen 2cm in the past 24 hours to 864cm. There has been a 4cm rise in the water level of the Shagan River in Chuvashinskoye village, Baiterek district, West Kazakhstan region. The water level in the Derkul River stands at 234cm.

Astaninskoye and Seletinskoye reservoirs are said to be 100% full in Akmola region. Both facilities run as usually.

Two major reservoirs are at their fullest in North Kazakhstan region amid the ongoing flooding.

The water level of the Yessil River in Petropavlovsk city has remained at 1,270cm over the past day as the flood situation is still challenging.

Aktobe region’s two major reservoirs are 97% full. Two major reservoirs of East Kazakhstan region are said to be filled by around 81% on average.

In Abai region, where flooding is ongoing, the Shulbinsk reservoir holds water at 63% of its capacity.

Three major reservoirs are 98.5% full in Karaganda region.

Kostanay region’s two major reservoirs are filled by 92%.

According to the ministry, all the regions of Kazakhstan, except for East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions, have past the peaks of floods.