15 theatres to join Samgau Intl Festival in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From June 10 to 16, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the VII Samgau International Festival of Dramatic Arts.

The annual Festival is organized with the support of Nur-Sultan Mayor's Office and traditionally opens a series of festive events dedicated to the celebration of the Capital Day.



Samgau is a long-awaited event for the amateurs of dramatic arts of Kazakhstan and CIS states. The guests will offer their best plays to be staged at Zhastar Theatre, The Drama Theatre and Nomad City Hall.



This year's Festival will bring together 15 theatres five of which will represent Nur-Sultan city. They are Zhastar Theatre, M.Gorkiy Russian State Academic Drama Theatre, Kalibek Kuanyshbayev Kazakh Drama Theatre.



Nomad City Hall and Nurken Oteulov Theatre will debut at the event.



Nikolay Pogodin North Kazakhstan Russian Drama Theatre (Petropavlovsk), Zhana Gassyr Theatre (Almaty), Zh.Aimauitov Pavlodar Regional Kazakh Music Drama Theatre (Pavlodar), Saken Seifullin Regional Kazakh Drama Theatre (Karaganda), East Kazakhstan Regional Drama Theatre (Ust-Kamenogorsk) will also represent Kazakhstan at the Festival.



Among the foreign participants of the event are State Drama Theatre of Uzbekistan (Tahskent), U Mosta Perm Theatre (Perm, Russia), New Arts Theatre (Chelyabinsk, Russia), Pillies Theatre (Lithuania), B.Kydykeyeva Kyrgyz State Youth Theatre (Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan).



The audience will be offered to enjoy plays Ayman-Sholpan, Father, Romeo and Juliette, Karagoz, The Venetian Twins, Truffaldino - The Servant of Two Masters, Layla and Majnun, Dzhut (cattle plague), Richard III etc.

The jury of the Festival includes prominent figure of dramaic arts such as Art Director of Gabit Musrepov Kazakh State Youth Academic Theatre Yerkin Zhussipbek, Art Director of Kalibek Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theatre, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Talgat Temenov, Professor of the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts Nina Shalimova, Dean of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts Anar Yerkebay and President of Zolotoy Vityaz International Film Festival Nikolay Burlyayev.



The Festival has been held in Nur-Sultan since 2010.