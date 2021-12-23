15 thou students switched to online learning in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As of today, 5% of the total number of schoolchildren have switched to online learning in Almaty city, Lyazzat Zhylkybayeva, head of the education office of Almaty city, told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Since the beginning of the academic year schools have been running in traditional format. As of today, 95% of the schoolchildren attend schools (287,955) and 5% study online. According to the daily monitoring, in total, 15,155 students have switched to online learning,» said Zhylkybayeva.

A total of 3,869 students, 2,376 of whom attended schools and 1,493 studied online, have contracted the coronavirus infection since the start of the academic year.