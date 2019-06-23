EN
    13:14, 23 June 2019 | GMT +6

    15-year-old Kazakhstani triathlete wins big in S.Korea

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Alexandr Ten of Kazakhstan, 15, won gold in the U15 event at the 2019 Gyeongju ASTC Triathlon Asian Championships in South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from the Almaty Triathlon Federation.

    He elbowed aside his opponents in 400m swim, 10km bike ride and 2.5km run.

    Another representatives of Team Kazakhstan at the tournament Daryn Konysbayev, Arina Shulgina and Meirlan Iskakov claimed gold, bronze and bronze, respectively.

