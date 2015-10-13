15-year-old schoolgirl committed suicide in Uralsk

URALSK. KAZINFORM 15-year-old schoolgirl - Anastasiya Agibalova - committed suicide in Uralsk, the press service of the West Kazakhstan regional internal affairs department says.

The girl jumped from the roof of a 9-storey block of flats. Her body was found on October 12 in the evening next to block No.14 at the Zhdanov Street. On the roof the police discovered a cell phone and a school bag belonging to the girl. Investigation has been launched. Anastasiya Agibalova, 15, was a ninth-grade student of a sports boarding school and was a member of a school volleyball team.