15-years-old figure skater E. Tursynbayeva won international tournament among adults in Canada

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - 15-year-old figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbayeva from Kyzylorda won the international tournament "Skate Canada Autumn Classic" among adults, Kazinform correspondent Yelyubai Auezov informs referring to the press service of the Kyzylorda department of sport and physical culture.

At the tournament held in Barrie city in Canada, E. Tursynbayeva was second after the short program, but thanks to the result of the free program she finished first at the tournament. She had the final score of 179.72 points, which is the best result in her career so far.

E. Tursynbayeva will participate in the Grand Prix among adults scheduled to be held on October 23-25 in the USA. She is expected to compete against the best figure skaters of the world like Olympic champion Yuliya Lipnitskaya and others.