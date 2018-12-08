150 doctors of E Kazakhstan to undergo traineeships in Europe in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 150 doctors of the East Kazakhstan will undergo training abroad in 2019 as part of the region's human capital development course, according to Governor Danial Akhmetov, Kazinform reports.

"We understand that purchasing new medical equipment cannot help us improve the level of healthcare in the region. That is why we decided to adopt another programme. Every year we send more than 70 doctors to England for a 3- to 6-month training," Akhmetov said and added that 32 master classes were organized in the past two years to upgrade qualification of the region's doctors.



In 2019, the region plans to send 150 doctors to Europe for traineeships, he noted.