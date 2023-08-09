150 evacuated after fire breaks out in parking lot in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Five people were rescued and 150 evacuated after a fire broke out in a parking lot of a multistorey residential building in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the emergency situations department.

A Range Rover vehicle caught fire causing a lot of smoke in a parking lot of a multistorey residential building on Akan Sery Street in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

As a result of the fire, five people were rescued, including one kid, and 150 people were evacuated, of whom 30 are kids.

No victims have been reported. The fire was put out at 2:40 pm.