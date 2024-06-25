150 projects start in west Afghanistan in less than 1 year: official

The construction of 150 agricultural and infrastructural projects worth 4.5 million U.S. dollars has begun in west Afghanistan's Herat province in less than one year, a local official said on Monday, Xinhua reports.

The projects include water reservoir dams, roads, protective walls and water canals, as well as wells in vicinities of the province's Anjel, Guzara, and Zendajan districts, said Herat's provincial government spokesperson Nisar Ahmad Elyas.

Job opportunities have been created for 6,000 villagers with the implementation of the public utility projects, said Elyas, who emphasized that local officials have paid attention to balanced development, job creation, and improvement of people's livelihood in the province.

The Afghan caretaker government has planned to launch more agricultural and infrastructural projects across the war-ravaged country, aiming at tackling economic challenges and creating job opportunities.